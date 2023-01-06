There are 135,990 new Coronavirus infections according to the Covid-19 data of the latest weekly bulletin between 30 December 2022 and 5 January 2023. In seven days, 775 people died with a variation of + 9.8% compared to the previous week. In the week under examination, there were 855,823 swabs, both molecular and antigenic, with a variation of +6.0% compared to the previous week and with a positivity rate of 15.9%.

DATA FROM THE REGIONS

LAZIO – There are 1,790 new covid infections in Lazio according to today’s bulletin, January 6th. There are also 7 other deaths. There are 981 new cases in Rome. ”Today in Lazio out of 1,375 molecular swabs and 9,610 antigenic swabs for a total of 10,985 swabs, 1,790 new positive cases are recorded (-84), 7 deaths (+5), 709 hospitalized (+9), 29 intensive care (+2) and +2,835 recovered. The ratio between positives and swabs is 16.2% “, as emerges from the Bulletin of the Lazio Region.

In detail in Asl Roma 1: there are 325 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours; Asl Roma 2: there are 370 new cases and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours; Asl Roma 3: there are 286 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours; Asl Roma 4: there are 61 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours; Asl Roma 5: there are 143 new cases and 0 deaths in the last 24 hours; Asl Roma 6: there are 176 new cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

TUSCANY – There are 737 new covid infections in Tuscany according to today’s bulletin, January 6th. There are also 8 other deaths. 158 cases confirmed with molecular swab and the other 579 with rapid test.

The number of infected people detected in the region since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rises to 1,573,695. New cases are 0.05% higher than the previous day’s total. The healed grow by 0.04% (631 people) and reach 1,488,571 (94.6% of total cases). The data relating to the progress of the pandemic are those ascertained today on the basis of the requests of the national civil protection.

At the moment, therefore, there are 73,725 positives in Tuscany, +0.1% compared to yesterday. Of these, 464 (stable compared to yesterday) are hospitalized: 21 (2 more) are in intensive care. The list of deaths is updated with 8 new deaths: 4 men and 4 women with an average age of 86.6 years.