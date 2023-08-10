The next Covid vaccinations in the autumn, data collection and monitoring and then the ‘guide’ to the Regions on the isolation of positives. The three circulars from the Prevention Directorate of the Ministry of Health are ready, but – from what Adnkronos Salute learns – they will be issued after the publication of the latest Government decree in the Official Gazette. The circulars, which aim for simpler and more direct communication, concern the management of Covid in the coming months, especially looking towards autumn. Vaccination will be recommended for the elderly, the frail and the immunosuppressed. The collection of Covid data by the Regions is changing, which will no longer have to communicate it every day but weekly. Finally, the latest circular concerns the isolation of positives with some indications to the Regions.