Slight upward turn of the curve of the ordinary hospitalizations of patients with Covid infection in Italy: +4.2% the figure recorded in the last week. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to the network of the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies / Fiaso) of 14 March 2023. In the last 4 weeks there have been some small fluctuations in the data which nevertheless indicate a substantial stability of the cases.

In ordinary wards there is an increase of +7.9% in the number of hospitalizations ‘due to Covid’i.e. patients with respiratory failure or pneumonia, and an increase in the +4.8% of cases ‘With Covid’, subjects who have arrived at the hospital for the treatment of other pathologies, are positive for the virus but do not have respiratory and pulmonary symptoms. Patients have an average age of 69 and 75% have been vaccinated for over six months and suffer from other pathologies. The numbers remain low and stable in intensive care units which for the first time since the survey was carried out have no hospitalizations of patients ‘With Covid’. The subjects have an average age of 68 years and have been vaccinated for more than 6 months.

The number of patients under the age of 18 hospitalized with Sars Cov-2 infection is stable and few units – finally notes the report – none hospitalized in the ordinary ‘due to Covid’. We record the entry of a patient aged between 0-4 years in intensive care with respiratory insufficiency.