From 21 to 27 August the incidence of new cases of Covid-19 reported in Italy “remains low, albeit on the rise for two weeks. The impact on hospitals also remains limited, with a slight increase in medical areas and a slight decrease in intensive care”. This is what emerges from the updated monitoring by the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health.

According to data from the ISS Covid-19 Integrated Surveillance, in the last week the incidence is equal to 23 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase compared to the previous week (August 14-20, 15 per 100,000). The increase concerns most of the Regions and autonomous Provinces, with values, however, not exceeding 42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants. The highest incidence was reported in Sardinia (42 cases per 100,000 inhabitants), the lowest in Basilicata (6 per 100,000). The Rt, on the other hand, is down, 1.15 compared to 1.23 in the previous week, even if still above the epidemic threshold, the report highlights. Reinfections are growing again, around 36%, with a slight increase.

Rates of severe disease (hospitalization, intensive care and death) are stable or slightly increasing in all age groups, according to the monitoring. Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age and are highest in the age group 90 and over. In detail, there are 1,659 patients with Covid hospitalized in the medical area, with a bed occupancy rate that grows slightly to 2.7% from 2%. The occupation of intensive care units drops from 0.5% to 0.4%, with a total of 39 hospitalized as of 30 August.