The new circular on Covid vaccines arrives in Italy today, 27 September 2023. The provision defines the subjects to whom the doses must be administered and the duration of the vaccine. Beyond some specific categories, the vaccine could be available – if the doses are available – also to those who do not fall within the groups expressly mentioned in the circular.

Covid vaccine, who gets the doses

“A booster dose of the Covid vaccine, with the described updated formulation, is actively offered to at-risk categories, over 60s, guests of long-term care facilities, frail people, pregnant and post-partum women; health and social care workers” we read in the circular on the vaccination campaign, signed by the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health Francesco Vaia, viewed by Adnkronos Salute. “Upon request and subject to availability of doses, vaccination can also be made available to those who do not fall into the risk categories”. “The recall is normally valid for 12 months.”

The vaccination campaign

“The national autumn and winter vaccination campaign against Covid-19 will currently make use of the new monovalent formulations of the Comirnaty vaccine (Omicron XBB 1.5)” by Pfizer-BionTech.

The document specifies that the vaccination booster is recommended “6 months after the last dose received or the last infection (date of the positive diagnostic test), regardless of the number of previous events (doses received or diagnosis of infection)” and “normally” is valid for 12 months. “If for clinical or other evaluations it becomes necessary to vaccinate before 6 months – we read in the text of the circular – it is represented that the Summary of Product Characteristics (Rcp) of Comirnaty XBB 1.5 reports, as vaccination timing, a distance of at least 3 months from the most recent vaccine dose. It is also underlined that a recent SarS-CoV-2 infection does not represent a contraindication to vaccination”.