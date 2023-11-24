The incidence of Covid cases diagnosed and reported in Italy in the period 16-22 November “is equal to 76 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase compared to the previous week”, when it was at 58 per 100,000. This is what emerges from the monitoring of the Ministry of Health-Higher Institute of Health (ISS) control room. The Rt transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization (calculated as of November 14) is “equal to 1.12 (1.08 – 1.17), increasing compared to the previous week when it was 0.93 (0. 89 – 0.98), and is above the epidemic threshold.

As regards the weekly incidence – the monitoring details – it is increasing in almost all the Regions/Autonomous Provinces compared to the previous week. The highest incidence was reported in the Veneto Region (176 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and the lowest in Sicily (2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants).

Hospitalizations and intensive care slightly increasing

The occupancy of beds by Covid patients in the medical area departments of Italian hospitals remains limited, equal to 7.7% (4,811 hospitalized), updated to November 22nd, but increasing compared to the previous week, when it was at 6 .7% (November 15th data). The occupancy of intensive care beds also increased slightly, equal to 1.5% (137 hospitalized) compared to the previous week when it was 1.4% (data from 15 November). The bulletin highlights that hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age, presenting the highest values ​​in the 90+ age group, just as the rate of admission to intensive care increases with age.

Eris variant confirms to predominate

In terms of Sars-CoV-2 variants, we continue to observe a predominance of Omicron recombinant viral strains attributable to XBB. Among these, in accordance with what has been observed in various countries, the variant of interest EG.5, nicknamed ‘Eris’, with various sub-lines, is confirmed as the majority.