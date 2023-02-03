Covid in Italy, data still falling in report with the weekly monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room. In fact, the incidence drops – now to 58 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants -, the Rt index is also decreasing to 0.68, while the occupation of intensive care units drops to 1.8% and hospitalizations in medical areas also drop (to 5 .8%). Finally, only one region is at high risk while two are at moderate risk and 18 at low risk.

INCIDENCE – The decline in the incidence of Covid cases in Italy continues: “There are 58 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants (January 27-February 2) against 65 for every 100,000 inhabitants (January 20-26)”, highlights the report.

RT INDEX – The transmissibility index (Rt) of Covid cases “in the period 11-24 January was 0.68 (range 0.64-0.78), a decrease compared to the previous week and below the epidemic threshold also in lower range,” the report points out. “The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is slightly increasing and remains below the epidemic threshold: Rt=0.78 (0.74-0.83) on January 24 against Rt=0.70 (0.67 -0.72) as of January 17”, he specifies.