The slow decline in Covid cases continues. “The transmissibility index (Rt) based on cases with hospitalization as of February 27 is below the epidemic threshold, equal to 0.68 (0.58–0.79), slightly decreasing compared to the previous week (Rt 0, 73 on 20 February); the incidence of cases diagnosed and reported in the period 29-6 March is equal to 2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, stable compared to the previous week (2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week 22-28 February); on 28 February the occupancy of beds in the medical area was 1.8%, a slight decrease compared to the previous week (1.9% on 28 February).

The occupancy of beds in intensive care also decreased, equal to 0.4%, compared to the previous week (0.5% on 28 February)”. Thus the data from the Covid monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room in the week of February 29th and March 6th..

Cases under 1,000 and 31 deaths in the last week

The new ones Covid cases drop below 1,000 (998) “with a variation of -9.5% compared to the previous week (1,103); there were 31 deaths with a variation of -20.5% compared to the previous week (39)”. “130,090 swabs were carried out with a variation of -1.8% compared to the previous week (132,482),” we read in the report. “The positivity rate of 0.8% remains unchanged compared to the previous week (0.8%); the employment rate in the medical area as of 6 March 2024 is equal to 1.8% (1,090 hospitalized), compared to 1.9% (1,154 hospitalized) on February 28. The occupancy rate in intensive care as of March 6, 2024 is equal to 0.4% (31 hospitalized), compared to 0.5% (45 hospitalized) on February 28”, concludes the report.

Vaia: increasingly comforting numbers

“The numbers are increasingly comforting. The commitment of the Ministry of Health continues to be oriented towards the implementation of prevention processes and measures for an increasingly resilient health service ready for any challenge”, states Francesco Vaia, general director of Prevention Health of the Ministry of Health.