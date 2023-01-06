New numbers on the covid situation in Italy, today, with the weekly report of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and the Ministry of Health. Among the main data, a slight increase in the incidence of infections in the country (from 207 to 231 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants), Rt index stable at 0.83, employment rate in intensive care stable at 3.2%, while there are three regions considered high risk.

INCIDENCE AND RT – The weekly incidence of Covid at national level is slightly increasing: 231 per 100,000 inhabitants in the week from 30 December 2022 to 5 January 2023) compared to 207 per 100,000 inhabitants (23 December 2022 -29 December 2022). In the period 14 December-27 December 2022, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.83 (range 0.77-0.99), stable compared to the previous week and below the epidemic threshold. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization, although slightly increasing, remains below the epidemic threshold: Rt=0.90 (0.86-0.94) at 12/27/2022 vs Rt=0.87 ( 0.84-0.90) as of 12/20/2022.

INTENSIVE THERAPIES – The employment rate in intensive care is stable at 3.2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 05 January) compared to 3.2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 29 December). The employment rate in medical areas at a national level drops to 12.1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 5 January) vs 13.0% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 29 December).

THREE HIGH RISK REGIONS – There are three Regions classified as high risk pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020, all due to multiple resilience alerts; twelve are moderate risk and six are classified as low risk. Seventeen Regions report at least one resilience alert. Seven Regions report multiple resilience alerts.