Also this week, the cases of Covid-19 reported in the school-age population are growing in Italy compared to the rest of the population (9.2% against 8.4%). In the last 7 days, among children from zero to 19 years of age, the infections were diagnosed in over half of the cases (55%) in the 12-19 age group, 14% among the under 5s and 31% in the 5 -11 year olds. This is what emerges from the extended weekly report on the progress of the Sars-CoV-2 infection in Italy, published by the Higher Institute of Health.

Since the beginning of the epidemic – recalls the ISS – 4,715,399 cases of Covid in the under 19 population have been diagnosed and reported to the integrated surveillance system, with 24,179 hospitalized, 536 hospitalized in intensive care and 77 dead.