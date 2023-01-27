“The incidence rate of Covid cases” in Italy “continues to decrease again this week and the incidence is fixed at 65 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The RT also shows a marked downward trend: we are at 0.73, well below below the epidemic threshold. The occupancy rate of medical areas and intensive care units is respectively at 6.4 and 2.1%, so also in this case we notice a decrease in hospital congestion which is below any threshold of criticality. All the indicators show a positive evolution and at the moment the situation is completely under control”. Thus the general director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Giovanni Rezza, in the video commentary on the data of the weekly Covid monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room.