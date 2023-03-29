Slight rise in Covid hospitalizations: + 7.6% in the last week. After the drop in the last survey (-9.2%), the fluctuating trend continues. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals belonging to the network of the Italian Federation of Health and Hospital Companies (Fiaso) of 28 March.

In ordinary wards – the report details – there is a 4.4% growth in the number of hospitalizations ‘for Covid’, i.e. patients with respiratory failure or pneumonia, and 5.7% of cases ‘with Covid’, subjects who are arrived at the hospital for the treatment of other pathologies, they are positive for the virus but have no respiratory and pulmonary symptoms. Patients have an average age of 76 and 88% have been vaccinated for over 6 months and suffer from other pathologies. The numbers remain stably low in intensive care. The subjects have an average age of 69 years and have been vaccinated for more than 6 months.

Only 7 patients under the age of 18 were hospitalized with Sars CoV-2 infection in the four pediatric hospitals and in the pediatric wards of the hospitals of the Fiaso sentinel network. None admitted to intensive care.