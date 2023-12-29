In Italy “the risk of an expansionary phase of Covid still remains”, with a possible 'rebound effect' linked to “new year's trips, kisses and hugs”. He explains it to Adnkronos Salute Fabrizio Pregliasco, virologist at the State University of Milan, commenting on the weekly monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health. “The incidence data are certainly underestimated”, she underlines. “We are not yet in a peak phase”, she specifies, “even if we can only see the peak being reached once the infection curve starts to lower”.

If it is true that the ISS-ministry report indicates for the week 21-27 December an incidence equal to 70 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, down compared to the 103/100 thousand in the period 14-20 December, “this drop – warn the experts in monitoring – could, in part, be attributable to a reduced frequency of diagnoses made during public holidays.” Pregliasco agrees on an underestimate, “as we will also see from the RespiVirNet report which monitors all viral forms and certainly still highlights an overall increase – anticipates the expert – with a notable impact of the flu, which in Lombardy represents over 60% of cases , and with a share of Covid”.

The medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant'Ambrogio hospital in Milan points out that “the Covid transmissibility index is always close to the epidemic threshold of 1, just below, so the risk of an expansion phase remains”. As for hospitalizations, “the parameters of intensive care are slightly increasing or at least stable – he points out – with a slight reduction in the medical area”.