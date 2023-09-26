“I believe that the elements for a new “post-pandemic” normality are vaccination for vulnerable people of all ages, as well as for the elderly, but also the good practice of swabbing fragile people for whom, in case of positivity, antiviral therapy may be needed. And, again, a reasoned use of non-pharmacological measures, attention measures such as the use of a mask in case of symptoms to protect othersand obviously an increasingly conscious and responsible approach to self-medication”. These are the “common sense” rules for the next winter season suggested by the virologist Fabrizio Pregliasco.

Taking stock in Milan, on the occasion of a meeting promoted by Assosalute (National Association of self-medication drugs), the researcher from the Department of Biomedical Sciences for Health of the University of Milan and medical director of the Irccs Galeazzi-Sant’ hospital Ambrogio from Milan invites us to save some routines acquired in the wake of the pandemic. “Before Covid – he recalls – despite being symptomatic, we often left the house risking turning into ‘infectors’. Now, whether it is flu, other respiratory forms or Covid, the hope is that the pandemic has left us this reminder of the need Of attention and common sense especially from symptomatic people regarding contact with fragile people. In fact, it should be remembered that it is true that the flu for adults and young people can simply be a nuisance, but it becomes a health problem for those who are more immunosuppressed”.

Pirola variant and vaccine, the risks

Covid, explains Pregliasco, “continues to randomly make replication errors and propose new variants and it is a fate that will ensure that we will still have this virus, with these waves of rise and fall depending on the onset of new variants, which arrive approximately every 4-6 months. And to date there is not that typical seasonality of flu viruses. The bad luck is that this year this cyclical nature of Covid is mixed with the flu in fact.

The Pirola variant (BA.2.86) which was also intercepted in Italy can take hold – reiterates the virologist – because it is immunoevasive, it has 30 different genomic sequences precisely in the part of the Spike protein, the hook of the virus. The antibodies that we produce are mainly towards this hook. So in fact this changed version manages to go unnoticed, causing us not to recognize it as best we can. And the vast majority of cases we see are reinfections with variability of symptoms that also depends on personal conditions. There are no peculiarities of symptoms that make us differentiate between Eris (EG.5) or other variants”.

How are Italians preparing for the cold virus season? The feeling is not always one of indifference. On the contrary. According to research conducted by Human Highway for Assosalute, and presented today, the coexistence and overlap of seasonal influenza with Sars-CoV-2 is still a source of concern for the majority of the Italian population. In fact, more than 6 out of 10 Italians are aware of the persistence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus and its potential reappearance with new variants, while 50% of the population fears that influenza viruses have acquired greater virulence and contagiousness.

Women are more worried

While men look to the next flu season with a greater sense of optimism, 66% of women instead express concern and anxiety about the possibility that viruses will be particularly contagious and virulent this year too, and about the impact that flu viruses and possible new waves of Covid-19 may have on daily habits. Conversely, 31.2% of men and 35% of young people under 24 believe that Sars-CoV-2 has disappeared and will no longer be a concern during the next flu season.

“I hope that fear can be channeled in the right way into greater responsibility than in the past – reflects Pregliasco – There were minimizers and deniers, on the one hand, and on the other people who were scared and who still are. But both of these things are incorrect extremes. Just remember that there is Covid, and the flu and other respiratory viruses. And that the mask in particular situations, without ideological conflicts, can be useful if we go to visit our grandmother or the most fragile person with greater risks “.

“I hope – continues the virologist – that there is a greater level of awareness. Responsible self-medication is fundamental and then awareness must be made of the fact that there is a certain contagiousness, if one is symptomatic. And while once heroically we went to spread it to our unfortunate interlocutors, today it would be correct to avoid this”, staying at home when you are sick and “remaining flexible in prevention strategies, promoting vaccination, adopting appropriate hygiene measures”, he advises.

We will once again witness the co-presence of influenza and Sars-CoV-2, and of respiratory viruses such as respiratory syncytial virus (Rsv). A coexistence that can make the management of healthcare resources more complex. It should be remembered that, “even if Sars-CoV-2 can manifest itself in many different forms, the swab remains the primary tool for recognizing it and remains a serious disease which records 8-10 thousand deaths per season. Precisely for this reason it cannot be equated to a common influence”, points out Pregliasco. The flu, on the other hand, “can be more easily recognized following the sudden onset of fever, a general symptom such as muscle and joint pain, and a respiratory symptom such as cough, sore throat or nasal congestion. If a person has these three elements at the same time, it is probable that he has the flu, although for definitive confirmation it is advisable to carry out a swab.”

According to the Human Highway survey, awareness of the persistence of the Sars-CoV-2 virus and its potential reappearance with new variants increases with age. It is low among young people – more worried about the effect that a new pandemic wave could have on their habits and lifestyle, rather than the virus itself – while among the over 65s almost 70% believe that the virus will continue to present itself with new variants in the next flu season.