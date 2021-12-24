Peak of Covid infections in Italy since the beginning of the pandemic. And to stop the new wave of cases, linked toexplosion of the Omicron variant which now represents 28.2% of the positives, comes one new close with the Christmas decree. No parties in the square and discos closed until January 31st, super green pass for coffee at the counter and to go to the museum or gym, Ffp2 masks in cinemas, theaters, stadiums and on vehicles, some of the measures approved by the Council of Ministers. Yesterday the positives detected in 24 hours were almost 44,595, with 168 deaths and a positive rate of 4.9%. And those infected with the Omicron variant, warns Silvio Brusaferro, president of the Higher Institute of Health, “will soon be the majority”.

GREEN PASS, DURATION DOWN TO 6 MONTHS

The green pass will last 6 months and not 9, as is currently the case. The reduction comes into effect from February 1, 2022. Furthermore, by order of the Minister of Health, the minimum period for administering the third dose will start to be reduced from 5 to 4 months from the completion of the primary vaccination cycle.

OUTDOOR MASKS AND FFP2, MANDATORY

It is mandatory to wear a mask outdoors even in the white area. In addition, the Christmas decree introduces the obligation of the FFP2 on public transport, and theaters, cinemas, open-air venues, stad. And this until the end of the state of emergency, which is currently set for March 31st.

EXTENDED SUPER GREEN PASS

Until the end of the state of emergency, extension of the reinforced Green Pass obligation – for vaccinated or recovered people – to catering for consumption even at the counter in bars and restaurants. Extension of the obligation of a reinforced Green Pass indoors for swimming pools, gyms and team sports, but also for museums and exhibitions. Super Green Pass indoors for wellness centers, spas (except for essential levels of assistance and rehabilitation or therapeutic activities), theme and amusement parks, for cultural centers, social and recreational centers (excluding educational centers for children ) indoors and for gaming rooms, betting rooms, bingo halls and casinos.

DISCOS, TAKE THE STOP UNTIL 31 JANUARY

It has been established that until January 31, 2022, events, parties and concerts, however named, which involve gatherings in open spaces are prohibited; the dance halls, discos and similar venues will be closed, where events, concerts or parties, however called, are held, open to the public.

RSA

It is possible to enter to visit residential, social welfare, social health and hospice facilities only for subjects with a reinforced Green Pass and negative swab or vaccination with a third dose.

VARIANT OMICRON WILL BE PREVALENT

In intensive care, growth is slow, but continues throughout the country “and RT remains above one” said Silvio Brusaferro at a press conference at Palazzo Chigi. Thanks to the flash survey “it is possible to make an estimate on the prevalence of Omicron circulation, it stands at a little over 28% and shows how this variant grows rapidly”, underlines the president of the ISS. A growth that suggests a “doubling in two days” so it can be estimated that the Omicron variant will be “dominant in the coming weeks”.