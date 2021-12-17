Covid infections still growing in Italy, where in the last 24 hours there have been 28,632 new cases of Coronavirus: it was from the end of November 2020, that there was no peak of over 28 thousand infections. However, the president of the ISS Silvio Brusaferro points out, “hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths, although growing, they are lower than last year“. According to the latest monitoring, the incidence also rises with 241 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants. The national RT drops slightly to 1.13 while there are 18 regions and provinces at moderate risk, and 1 at high risk. Meanwhile Marche , Liguria, Veneto and the province of Trento will be in the yellow zone from Monday 20 December.

BULLETIN 17 DECEMBER

There are 28,632 new Coronavirus infections in Italy today, Friday 17 December 2021, according to Covid data and numbers – region by region – of the Civil Protection and Ministry of Health bulletin. There are also another 120 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 669,160 swabs were processed with a positive rate of 4.27%. The hospitalized with symptoms are 7,520, 182 more than yesterday. The intensive care units employed are 923, 6 more than yesterday.

BRUSAFERRO: “NET CURVED GROWTH, CASES AND HOSPITALIZATION GO UP”

In recent days, the curve “of the Covid-19 epidemic in Italy” continues to grow and this week the incidence of the last 7 days per 100 thousand inhabitants has risen sharply and has reached the level of 241. The trend of the index of transmissibility Rt drops from 1.18 to 1.13 for symptomatic patients and remains constant, a little below 1.1 – this week is 1.09 – for hospitalizations. The significant data is that we remain above the level of 1. And this leads to an increase in the number of cases both in terms of infections and hospitalizations “, says Brusaferro. However,” comparing the trend this season with that of last year, we see that notified cases, that is people who contract “Sars-CoV-2” infection, reached the same level as in 2020. While hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths, although on the rise, are lower than to those of last year “.

Looking at the circulation of Covid-19 in the various ages, it emerges that “the younger groups are confirmed as those where the virus circulates the most, in particular the age groups 0-9 and 10-19 years followed by 30-39 and 40-49 ” years. “The age groups under 12 and under 20 are growing from the point of view of cases” of coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 and “this unfortunately also translates into hospitalizations under 20, although in a more limited size than the population adult “.

RT STABLE, BUT ABOVE EPIDEMIC THRESHOLD

The national Rt index slightly decreases, in the period November 24 – December 7 the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 1.13. Last week it was 1.18, above the epidemic threshold anyway. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is stable, but still above the epidemic threshold (Rt 1.09 on December 7 versus Rt 1.07 on November 29. main data of the control room monitoring.

NET INCIDENCE

“The weekly incidence at the national level is sharply increasing: 241 per 100,000 inhabitants (10-16 December against 176 per 100 thousand inhabitants (3-9 December), data from the Ministry of Health”.

18 REGIONS AT MODERATE RISK

“One region is classified as high risk, 18 regions are classified as moderate risk. Among these, 3 are highly likely to progress at high risk. While for one region it was not possible to assess progression. Two regions are classified as low risk. “, highlights the report. “13 Regions report a resilience alert, 1 Region reports multiple resilience alerts”, adds the report.

INTENSIVE THERAPIES GROW

“The employment rate in intensive care is 9.6% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of December 16) against 8.5% (survey as of December 9). The employment rate in medical areas at the national level rises to 12.1% (daily survey on December 16) against 10.6% (survey on December 9) “.

YELLOW AREA MARCHE, LIGURIA, VENETO AND TRENTO FROM 20 DECEMBER

Marche, Liguria, Veneto and the province of Trento in the yellow zone from Monday 20 December. The Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, has signed the order sanctioning the passage for Covid risk from the white zone to the new band. In the yellow zone there are already Friuli Venezia Giulia, Calabria and the province of Bolzano.