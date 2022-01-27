“One in six pregnant women gives birth with Covid”. This is the survey by Fiaso, the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies, made through the network of sentinel hospitals that monitor the progress of the pandemic curve. The data relating to pregnant women admitted to the Covid areas of the Gynecology and Obstetrics wards were analyzed by 12 hospitals belonging to the sentinel network. “Out of a total of 404 deliveries performed in 12 health facilities in the week from 18 to 25 January, 65 occurred in the Covid area. Overall, therefore, 16% of pregnant women contracted Sars-Cov-2 infection and gave birth with Covid “, highlights the report.

“The presence of positive pregnant patients poses a problem from a management point of view: unlike many other positive conditions that can be managed in multidisciplinary wards, a woman who is positive at Covid must be hospitalized in the obstetrics wards and this requires the duplication of paths for the assistance of negative and positive patients, who must be separated, with the consequent doubling of the necessary resources – observes Giovanni Migliore, president of Fiaso – It is an important and further commitment for the healthcare companies and hospitals that have been at the forefront for two years in the emergency. An appeal must once again be made to vaccinate all pregnant women who have not yet joined the campaign “.

Almost 1 in 2 women (47%) waiting and about to give birth “had not yet received vaccination prophylaxis against the Sars-Cov-2 virus, despite being recommended by the Ministry of Health and by the scientific societies of gynecologists and pediatricians” , still emerges from the report. “Of the women who tested positive at the time of delivery, 60% were not vaccinated and 5% had developed respiratory and pulmonary symptoms typical of Covid disease. Only one infant, the child of an unvaccinated woman, contracted the infection”, goes on.

“One in two pregnant women is not vaccinated and the risk, with the wide circulation of the Omicron variant, of contracting Sars-Cov-2 infection during the nine months, in which the woman is most susceptible, is very high and can generate complications in pregnancy, for the health of women and children – comments Migliore – It is necessary to insist on the need to be vaccinated during pregnancy to prevent infection and minimize the risk of complications; in this the role of gynecologists is fundamental to dispel fears of a woman waiting.