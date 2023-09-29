Covid infections and deaths still on the rise in Italy. In the week from 21 to 27 September, according to data released today, they registered 38,775 new cases+7.4% compared to the previous week (36,102 cases), and 129 deaths, +10.3% compared to the last survey (117 deaths). This is what emerges from the weekly bulletin released as part of the Covid-19 monitoring activities of the Ministry of Health and the Higher Institute of Health.

AND’ the positivity rate is stable. In the week from 21 to 27 September it was 15.4%, 0.1 percentage points less than the previous week (15.5%). The number of swabs carried out is increasing251,160, +7.9% compared to the last survey (232,664).