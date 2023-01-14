In the population “aged 60-79 for the unvaccinated, the mortality rate is three times higher than for those vaccinated with boosters and four times higher than for those vaccinated with the fourth dose for less than 120 days”. This is pointed out by the extended report ‘Covid-19: surveillance, impact of infections and vaccination efficacy’ of the Higher Institute of Health published on the web.

In the population “over 80 for the unvaccinated” the mortality rate “(November 18, 2022-December 18, 2022) is almost six times higher than in those vaccinated with an additional dose/booster, and respectively ten times and almost five and a half times higher high compared to those vaccinated with the 2nd dose booster for less than 120 days and for more than 120 days” highlights the ISS report.