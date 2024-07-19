In Italy, in the week from 11 to 17 July, the incidence of Covid “is equal to 15 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: a slight increase compared to the previous week, although remaining low (9 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week of 4-10 July”. The incidence of diagnosed and reported infections appears “slightly increasing in most regions/autonomous provinces”. The highest figure in Lazio (29 cases per 100,000), the lowest in the Marche (less than 0.5 cases per 100,000 inhabitants). This is what the weekly monitoring of the Control Room of the Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health indicates.

L’Rt rises above the epidemic threshold. “The transmissibility index calculated with data updated to July 17 and based on cases with hospitalization, as of July 8 is equal to 1.20 (1.08-1.32) – it reads – a slight increase compared to the previous week (Rt = 1.00, 0.88-1.12, as of July 2).”

Calm situation on the front hospitalizations. “As of July 17 – the monitoring reports – the occupancy of beds in the medical area is equal to 1.9% (1,183 hospitalized), substantially stable compared to the previous week (1.6% as of July 10). The occupancy of beds in intensive care is also stable, equal to 0.5% (43 hospitalized), compared to the previous week (0.5% as of July 10).”

The incidence is increasing in most age groups, with the highest rate in the 80-89 age groups and over 90s, the monitoring still shows.median age at diagnosis is 61 years old, slightly down from the previous week. The reinfection rate is about 49%, slightly up.

THE hospitalization rates The highest rates (both in the medical area and in intensive care), as well as the highest mortality rates, concern those aged 80-89 and those over 90.

KP 3 variant grows

In Italy, the KP.3 variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus is now responsible for more than 4 out of 10 infections. “Preliminary data relating to the month of June 2024 – we read further in the weekly monitoring – highlight, at the date of extraction of the present data (14 July 2024), an increase in the proportion of sequencing attributable to KP.3 (variant under monitoring descending from JN.1) and equal to 40.5% vs 24.4% in the month of May 2024”.