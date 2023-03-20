Covid infections in Italy are stable, as are deaths and attendances in intensive care, in the last week, while hospitalizations drop by 7.9%. “After the drop in the last two weeks, the new weekly cases are substantially stable (-1%), which in any case remain largely underestimated. From 23.9 thousand in the previous week, they stand at 23.7 thousand, with a 7-day moving average of 3,387 cases per day”. Thus the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, presents the results of the independent monitoring in the week of 10 to 16 March.

The deaths go to 212 against 216 of 7 days ago, intensive care is stable at 104 presences and people in home isolation are 139,157 against 141,005. Hospitalizations with symptoms are decreasing (2,727 against 2,962). New cases are increasing in 10 Regions: from +1.2% in Tuscany to +33.8% in Basilicata. The remaining 10 regions decreased: from -4% in Piedmont to -25.8% in Valle d’Aosta; while Puglia is stable with a variation of 0%. In 61 provinces there is an increase in new cases: from +0.1% in Treviso to +76.9% in Lodi. In the remaining 44 provinces there was a decrease in new cases (from -0.6% in Brescia to -43.2% in Reggio Calabria); the provinces of Fermo and Verona were stable with a variation of 0%.

On the hospital front, in absolute terms, the number of Covid beds occupied in the critical area, which reached a maximum of 148 on February 28, remained unchanged at 104 on March 16; in the medical area, having reached a maximum of 3,331 on February 23, they dropped to 2,727 on March 16. As of 16 March, the national rate of employment by Covid patients is 4.3% in the medical area (from 1.8% in Basilicata to 10.1% in Umbria) and 1% in the critical area (from 0% of Basilicata, Marche, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano and Valle d’Aosta to 2.8% of Emilia Romagna). “Daily admissions to intensive care were stable with a 7-day moving average of 11 admissions per day compared to 12 in the previous week”, points out Marco Mosti, operational director of the Gimbe Foundation. Deaths averaged 30 per day compared to 31 the previous week.