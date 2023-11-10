Covid situation in Italy stable and under control. “The transmissibility index (Rt) based on cases with hospitalization as of October 31st is equal to 0.83, a decrease compared to the previous week (Rt=0.92) as of October 24th. The incidence of diagnosed and reported cases in the period 2-8 November it was equal to 46 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, substantially stable compared to the previous week”. This is highlighted by the monitoring data of the Ministry of Health-Higher Institute of Health (ISS) control room.

Stable hospitalizations and intensive employment remains unchanged

Stable situation for Covid departments in Italy. “As of November 8, the occupancy of beds in the medical area remains limited, equal to 5.9% (3,656 hospitalized), substantially stable compared to the previous week (5.8% on October 1). The occupancy of beds is also unchanged bed in intensive care, equal to 1.2% (102 hospitalized) compared to the previous week (1.2% on October 1st)”.

Eris variant confirms to predominate

Based on the sequencing data available on the national I-Co-Gen platform, “in the last consolidated sampling weeks (data as of November 6th), a co-circulation of omicron recombinant viral strains attributable to XBB is observed. Among these, in agreement with what has been observed in various countries, the variant of interest EG.5, with different sub-lines, is confirmed as predominant”.