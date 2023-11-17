I am Covid infections and deaths are increasing in Italy. According to the weekly bulletin released by the Ministry of Health, the new cases of positivity to the virus are 34,319 in week 9-15 November, up 28.1% compared to the previous 7 days when there were 26,789. There were 192 deaths, an increase of 17.8% compared to the previous week, when there were 163.

The incidence is rising

The incidence of Covid cases diagnosed and reported in Italy in the period 9-15 November “is equal to 58 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase compared to the previous week”, when it was at 46 per 100,000. This is what emerges from the monitoring of the Ministry of Health-Higher Institute of Health (ISS) control room. The Rt transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization (calculated as of November 7) is “equal to 0.93 (range 0.89-0.98), a slight increase compared to the previous week”, when it was at 0, 83.

On the positivity rate

In Italy the Covid-19 positivity rate recorded an increase in the week from 9 to 15 November, rising to 15.3%, with a change of +1.7 percentage points compared to the previous week, when it was at 13.5 %. 224,522 swabs carried out, 13.5% more than the previous week, when there were 197,818.

The number of hospitalized patients is growing

The number of Covid patients hospitalized in Italian hospitals is growing. As of November 15, the occupancy of beds in the medical area “remains limited, but increasing, equal to 6.7% (4,167 hospitalized)”, compared to the previous week when the share was 5.9% (data at 8 November). “The occupancy of intensive care beds also increased slightly, equal to 1.4% (122 hospitalized) compared to the previous week (1.2%)”.

Hospitalization and mortality rates increase with age, presenting the highest values ​​in the over 90 age group. The rate of admission to intensive care also increases with age, the report specifies.

Reinfections are stable

The percentage of Covid reinfections in Italy is around 40% in the last monitored week, stable compared to the previous week. While infections rise. The weekly incidence of Covid cases in the period 9-15 November is in fact “increasing in almost all regions/autonomous provinces compared to the previous week. The highest incidence was reported in the Veneto Region (130 cases per 100,000 inhabitants) and the lowest in Sicily (1 case per 100,000 inhabitants)”.

The age group that records the highest weekly incidence rate is those aged 90 and over. But cases are increasing in all age groups. Median age at diagnosis: 58 years, stable compared to previous weeks.