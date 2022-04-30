The death rate linked to Covid, for people over the age of 5 who have not been vaccinated (with 36 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants) is 4 times higher than for people vaccinated with a full cycle of 120 days (9 deaths per 100,000 ). And it reaches 9 times higher than people vaccinated with boosters (4 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants). “This is highlighted by the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) on Covid-19 in Italy.

ASYMPTOMATIC CASES – “The percentage of Covid 19 cases reported with an asymptomatic initial clinical status is slightly increasing”, which stands at “72% compared to 70% in the previous week”.

From the beginning of the epidemic to April 27 “there were 16,205,233 cases, of which 160,739 died, the cases diagnosed and reported to the integrated Covid-19 surveillance system”. In general, “over the last week the number of reported cases is stable, the number of hospitalizations and intensive care admissions is decreasing, while the number of deaths is slightly increasing”.

INCIDENCE – “After several weeks of decreasing, the weekly incidence of Covid -19 cases at national level increases”. And, in particular, “in the age group 30-39 years there is the highest incidence rate at 14 days, equal to 1,565 cases per 100,000, while in the age group 70-79 years there is the lowest value, 1,254 cases per 100,000 inhabitants “highlights the report.

The data of the ISS flow, in the period from 18 to 24 April show, in general, “a slight increase in the incidence, equal to 691 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the previous week when they were 684 per 100,000 inhabitants (period 11-17 April). Even in the most recent period, on the basis of aggregate data collected by the Ministry of Health “, the same trend is recorded, passing from 675 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants on April 15-21 to 699 on April 22-28. In “a slight increase in the median age of the subjects reported in the last 14 days, which goes from 42 years in mid-March to 46 years this week”.

CASES IN SCHOOL AGE – Covid 19 cases reported in school age decrease compared to the rest of the population, and amounted to 18%. “In the last week, 19% of school-age cases were diagnosed in children under 5, 42% in the age group 5-11, 39% in the age group 12-19”, highlights the report .

In general, the incidence rate is decreasing with the exception of the age groups 12-15 and 16-19 where it is increasing. The hospitalization rate is stable in all age groups, with the exception of the age group under 5 years in which it is decreasing, although the data referring to the last week are to be considered in the process of consolidation “, reports the report. “Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3,666,610 cases in the 0-19 year old population have been diagnosed – and reported to the integrated surveillance system – of which 17,672 hospitalized, 391 hospitalized in intensive care and 54 deceased”.

CONTAGIONS BETWEEN HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONALS – “The percentage of Covid-19 cases among healthcare workers compared to the rest of the population” between the ages of 20 and 65 remains stable this week at 2.6%.