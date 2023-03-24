Situation still under control in the Covid departments in Italy. “ICU occupancy rate is broadly stable at 1.1% (March 23 survey) versus 1% (March 16 survey). Nationwide medical employment rate is stable at 4% (survey on 23 March) against 4.1% (survey on 16 March)”. This is highlighted by the report with the weekly Covid monitoring of the control room of the Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health.

RT – “In the period 1 – 14 March, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.96 (range 0.84-1.18), a slight increase compared to the previous week but below the epidemic threshold” underlines the reports. The transmissibility index “based on cases with hospitalization is stable and below the epidemic threshold: Rt=0.89 (0.84-0.94) on March 14 Rt=0.87 (0.82-0.92 ) to March 7”.

INCIDENCE – “The weekly incidence at national level is slightly decreasing: 38 for every 100,000 inhabitants (March 17-23) against 40 for every 100,000 inhabitants (March 10-16)” it is highlighted.

REGIONAL RISK – “One region is non-evaluable due to lack of data transmission and is classified as high risk. One region is at high risk due to multiple resilience alerts. Thirteen are at moderate risk and six are classified as low risk. Fifteen regions/ autonomous provinces report at least one resilience alert Six regions/autonomous provinces report multiple resilience alerts”, the report concludes.