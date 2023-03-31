In the period 8 – 21 March 2023, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases of Covid-19 was 0.99 (range 0.93-1.10), a slight increase compared to the previous week but below the epidemic threshold . This is what emerges from the weekly Covid monitoring of the control room of the Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health.

The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization – the report refers – is increasing and just above the epidemic threshold: with an Rt of 1.01 (0.96-1.06) on March 21 compared to 0, 89 (0.84-0.94) as of March 14.

INCIDENCE – This week in Italy the Covid-19 incidence is substantially stable with 37 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (recorded in the period between 24 and 30 March) compared to 38 per 100,000 inhabitants recorded in the period 17-23 March.

HOSPITALS AND INTENSIVE THERAPIES – In Italy, the occupancy rate of Covid patients in intensive care units is decreasing to 0.8% (according to the daily survey of the Ministry of Health as of March 30) compared to 1.1% recorded on March 23. The employment rate in national medical area departments stands at 4.0% (according to the daily survey of the Ministry of Health as at 30 March).

REGIONAL RISK – This week in Italy there are 5 Regions/Autonomous Provinces classified at high risk of Covid-19 due to multiple resilience alerts, even if one of these, resulting not to be evaluated due to lack of data transmission, is equated to high risk. Eight Regions/Pa at moderate risk and eight at low risk.