The Covid transmissibility index in Italy is still rising, the incidence is decreasing slightly. “In the period January 25-February 7, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.85 (range 0.71-1.04), an increase compared to the previous week”, when it was 0.73, “but below the epidemic threshold” of 1 (if the upper range is excluded), according to what is reported by the Higher Institute of Health on the basis of data from the weekly monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room.

Read also

The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization remains below 1 (also in the upper range), but is “slightly increasing” compared to the figure for the previous week: the value is 0.91 (0.86-0. 95) as at 7 February against the figure of 0.85 (0.80-0.89) calculated as at 31 January.

INCIDENCE – The weekly decline of Covid in Italy continues: the national figure drops slightly to 48 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (February 10-16) from the previous value of 52 per 100,000 inhabitants (February 3-9).

INTENSIVE THERAPIES AND ORDINARY DEPARTMENTS – The number of Covid hospitalized in intensive care is stable and still decreasing in the ordinary wards of Italian hospitals. As regards the employment rate in intensive care, the figure remains at 1.6% (according to the daily survey of the Ministry of Health on 16 February), the same value as the previous week (survey on 9 February). The employment rate in medical areas at a national level, on the other hand, drops to 5% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 16 February) against 5.4% in the previous week, according to the picture that emerges from the main data from the monitoring of the ISS and the Ministry of Health.

REGIONAL RISK – Regions classified as high risk for Covid due to multiple resilience alerts in Italy drop to zero this week. Nine regions/autonomous provinces are at moderate risk (pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020), and 12 are classified as low risk. Finally, the monitoring shows that 14 regions/autonomous provinces report at least one resilience alert, while 5 report multiple resilience alerts.