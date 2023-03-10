Rt at 0.97, an increase compared to 7 days ago, a slight decrease in the incidence, decreasing hospitalizations. This is what emerges from the report with the weekly data of the Covid-19 monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room.

RT – In the period 15 -28 February 2023, “the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.97 (range 0.90-1.02), an increase compared to the previous week but still below the epidemic threshold – he underlines the report – The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is decreasing and below the epidemic threshold: Rt=0.85 (0.81-0.90) on February 28 against Rt=0.97 (0.92 -1.02) as of February 21”.

INCIDENCE – “The weekly incidence at national level is slightly decreasing: 41 per 100,000 inhabitants (March 3-9) against 45 per 100,000 inhabitants (February 24-March 2)”, reads the report.

ADMISSION – The situation under control in the Covid wards continues. “The employment rate in intensive care falls to 1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of March 9) against 1.4% (daily survey as of March 2). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide falls to 4 .7% (data as of March 9) against 5.2% (daily data as of March 2)” highlights the report with the weekly Covid monitoring data.

REGIONAL RISK – “Two regions are classified as high risk due to multiple resilience alerts. Three are at moderate risk and sixteen are classified as low risk. Thirteen regions and autonomous provinces report at least one resilience alert. Five report multiple resilience alerts”.