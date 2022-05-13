Covid in Italy, the Rt index remains stable at 0.96 while the incidence falls from 559 to 458 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. The employment of intensive care units also falls to 3.4%, that of medical areas falls to 12.6%, while no region is classified as high risk. These are the main data contained in the latest weekly report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), based on the Covid-19 monitoring of the Ministry of Health and ISS control room.

Read also

RT STABLE, DOWN INCIDENCE

“In the period 20 April-3 May 2022, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.96 (range 0.89-1.01), substantially stable compared to the previous week. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is below the epidemic threshold and down compared to the previous week: Rt 0.84 (0.82-0.87) as of May 3 vs Rt ​​= 0.91 (0.88-0.94) to April 26 “.

The weekly incidence at the national level also falls: “458 per 100,000 inhabitants (6-12 May 2022) vs 559 per 100,000 inhabitants (29 April-5 May)”.

The percentage of cases detected through contact tracing activity is stable (13% vs 12% last week). Even the percentage of cases detected through the onset of symptoms remains substantially stable (43% vs 42%), as well as the percentage of cases diagnosed through screening activities (44% vs 46%) “.

INTENSIVE CARE, EMPLOYMENT RATE DOWN

“The employment rate in intensive care drops to 3.4% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of May 12) vs 3.7% (Ministry of Health daily survey as of May 5)”. In the same period, “the employment rate in medical areas nationwide drops to 12.6% vs 14.5%,” reports the Higher Institute of Health.

NO HIGH RISK REGION

“No autonomous region / province classified at high risk. Three regions are classified at moderate risk, of which two for multiple resilience alerts; the remaining regions / pa are classified as low risk according to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020. Thirteen regions / pa report at least one single resilience alert. Two regions report multiple resilience alerts, “the report reads.