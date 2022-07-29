In Italy the Omicron 5 sub-variant of Sars-CoV-2, now predominant, continues to grow, and also BA.2.75, the sub-lineage of Omicron 2 renamed by social networks ‘Centaurus’. This is what emerges from the data released by the Higher Institute of Health, as part of the weekly ISS-Ministry of Health monitoring on the progress of Covid-19.

In the last available sampling week (18-24 July) – the ISS reports – the following distribution of circulating variants is highlighted: Omicron 100%, of which BA.5 86.0%, BA.4 11.6%, BA.2 1.6%, BA.1 0.8%. Furthermore, a sequence can be traced back to the BA.2.75 lineage (sampling week 11-17 July).