Incidence down, the Covid transmissibility index rises in Italy instead. This is what emerges from the monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room. The weekly incidence of Covid in Italy is “slightly decreasing”: nationally it is equal to 45 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants (in the period February 24-March 2), against 48 per 100 thousand inhabitants (February 17-23, final figure relating to last week’s monitoring), highlights the Higher Institute of Health.

On the other hand, the Covid transmissibility index in Italy rises. In the period February 8-21, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases “was 0.94 (range 0.85-1.12), an increase compared to the previous week”, when it was 0.91, ” but still below the epidemic threshold”.

“The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is slightly increasing but remains below the epidemic threshold: it was 0.97 (0.92-1.02) on February 21, against the previous figure of 0, 93 (0.88-0.98) as of February 14”, highlights the Iss.

The number of Covid hospitalized in the ordinary wards of the hospitals of Italy is stable, and very slight variation in intensive care. In detail, “the employment rate in intensive care is 1.4% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 2 March) against 1.3% (daily survey on 23 February)”. While “the employment rate in medical areas at a national level” is “stable at 5.2% (survey as of March 2)”, the same rate as that recorded on February 23, in last week’s monitoring.

No Italian region or autonomous province is classified as high risk this week for Covid. “Ten are at moderate risk pursuant to the Ministerial Decree of 30 April 2020 and 11” are “at low risk”, underlines the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) reporting the main data from the monitoring of the ISS-Ministry of Health control room on Covid. There are 15 Regions/Autonomous Provinces that report at least one resilience alert and 4 that report multiple resilience alerts.

Among the 10 regions/pa at moderate risk – according to what emerges from the table showing the overall risk assessment, and which Adnkronos Salute was able to view – there is Calabria, for which a high probability of progression is reported in the level of risk. And then Emilia-Romagna, Liguria, the Marches, Piedmont, the autonomous province of Trento, Puglia, Tuscany, Valle d’Aosta, Veneto.

The remaining ones are classified as low risk: Abruzzo, Basilicata, Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Lazio, Lombardy, Molise, the autonomous province of Bolzano, Sardinia, Sicily and Umbria.