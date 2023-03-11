Less infected by Sars-Cov-2 but with a greater presence of infections among the elderly. The incidence rate of Covid-19, over 7 days, is in fact decreasing in all age groups. The highest figure, however, is recorded in the over 80 age group, with 63 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants. This is what we read in the update of the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health (ISS) on Covid-19 surveillance, published online.

In general, the ISS flow data, in the period from 27 February to 5 March, show a decreasing incidence (38 per 100,000 inhabitants) compared to the previous week which was 48 per 100,000 (20 February/26 March). Even in the most recent period surveyed by the aggregate data collected by the Ministry of Health, the incidence is slightly decreasing (41 in the period 3 March/9 March – 45 in the period 24 February/2 March). The lowest value is recorded in the 0-9 age range, equal to 15 cases per 100,000.

The median age at diagnosis (54 years) of people reported in the last week has slightly decreased compared to the previous week (55 years). The percentage of cases among healthcare workers compared to the rest of the population was stable compared to the previous week (4.2%).