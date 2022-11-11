STABLE INCIDENCE

“The weekly incidence” of Covid-19 in Italy remains substantially stable. The figure at the national level goes to 307 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants from 4 to 10 November, against 283 cases per 100 thousand from 28 October to 3 November, indicates monitoring.

Read also

THE RT INDEX FALLS AGAIN

The decline in the Covid transmission index in Italy continues. In the period 19 October-1 November the mean Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was equal to 0.83 (range 0.77-0.91), a decrease compared to the previous week (0.95) and still below the epidemic threshold. of 1. The transmissibility index based on hospitalized cases decreases to 0.84 (range 0.81-0.87) on November 1st compared to 0.90 (0.87-0.93) on October 25th, always below the epidemic threshold.

THE EMPLOYMENT OF INTENSIVE CARE IS DOWN

Covid hospitalizations in Italy are decreasing. The employment rate in intensive care at the national level drops to 2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 10 November), from 2.4% (survey on 3 November). The employment rate in the medical areas drops to 10% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 10 November), from 10.4% (survey on 3 November).

NO HIGH RISK REGION

Also this week in Italy no autonomous region / province is classified at high risk for Covid-19. There are always 4 regions / pa at moderate risk and 17 at low risk. Twelve regions / pa report at least one resilience alert, while two report multiple resilience alerts.