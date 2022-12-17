Since the beginning of the epidemic, there have been 4,783,042 in Italy the cases of Covid-19 recorded in the population aged 0-19, of which 24,763 hospitalized, 555 hospitalized in intensive care, and 85 died. This is what we read in the focus on school age contained in the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health on Covid surveillance and vaccine efficacy updated on December 14th.

On weekly data, the percentage of cases reported in the school-age population compared to the rest of the population is stable compared to last week (7.5% vs 7.6%). In the last week, 17% of school-age cases were diagnosed in children under 5, 28% in the 5-11 age group, 55% in the 12-19 age group.

NOT VACCINATED MORTALITY – In the population aged 60-79, for those not vaccinated against Covid-19 the mortality rate is 4 times higher than those vaccinated with boosters and 5 and a half times higher than those vaccinated with the fourth dose for less than 120 days, according to what emerges from the extended report of the Higher Institute of Health on Covid surveillance and vaccine efficacy updated to 14 December.