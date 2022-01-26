The occupation of resuscitation beds and medical departments by Covid patients in Italy returns to rise, after a few days of ‘stabilization’. From the latest data from the Agency for regional health services (Agenas), updated last night, there is an increase of 1 percentage point which brings the national average employment of intensive care to 18%, after it had remained for 3 days’ stopped at 17%, and of the ordinary medical departments at 31% after which the percentage was stable from 7 days to 30%.

Read also