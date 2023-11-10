There were 26,789 cases of Covid-19 recorded in Italy in the week from 2 to 8 November, down 2.4% compared to the 27,442 in the previous survey. There have been 163 deaths, an increase of 10.1% compared to the previous week, when there were 148 deaths. This was reported in the weekly Covid bulletin released by the Ministry of Health.

Vaia: “Maximum attention to fragile defense”

“The data of an increasingly evident decrease in the epidemiological trend” of Covid cases “and the consequent limited impact on hospital structures is now consolidated. As already announced by the ministry, our attention is increasingly directed towards the defense of the fragile, which is why yesterday a new circular was issued for the Regions and autonomous provinces aimed at strengthening on the one hand the communication campaign and on the other the organizational strengthening which must have as its objective the possibility of vaccinating within hospital facilities , outpatient, healthcare and socio-healthcare. An additional effort that we ask of the Regions, whom we thank for their active collaboration, to protect the weakest”. Thus the Director General of Health Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Francesco Vaia, commenting on the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin.