They go down 13,690 cases of Covid registered in the last 7 days – from August 15 to 21 – in Italy. A 16% decrease in infections compared to the previous week when the positive cases of Sars-CoV-2 recorded were 16,299. The number of deaths is stable: 99 in the last week monitored, compared to the 100 recorded the week before. This is the picture outlined in the latest weekly bulletin on the progress of Covid, published on the portal of the Ministry of Health.

The number of swabs carried out nationwide is also decreasing – 72,266, compared to 85,069 last week – and the positivity rate is also decreasing, settling at 18.9% in the last 7 days, compared to 19.2% the week before.