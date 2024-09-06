In the week of the resumption of work activities and a few days before the reopening of schools, “the incidence of new cases identified and reported with Sars-CoV-2 infection in Italy is slightly decreasing. The impact on hospitals remains stable and limited”. This is what the weekly Covid monitoring of the Ministry of Health-Istituto Superiore di Sanità control room reveals. “The transmissibility index (Rt) calculated with data updated to 4 September and based on cases with hospitalization, as of 27 August is equal to 0.84 (0.78-0.90), substantially stable compared to the previous week (Rt 0.89 on 20 August) – the monitoring states – The incidence of Covid-19 cases diagnosed and reported in the period 29 August – 4 September is equal to 22 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, slightly decreasing compared to the previous week (26 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the week 22-28 August)”.

As of September 4, “the occupancy of beds in the medical area is equal to 3.4%, stable compared to the previous week (3.6% on August 28). The occupancy of beds in intensive care is also stable, equal to 0.8%, compared to the previous week (0.8% on August 28).”

According to preliminary data for the month of August 2024 (as of September 1), they highlight “the co-circulation of different sub-variants of JN.1 that are being monitored internationally. Among these, the proportion of sequencing attributable to KP.3.1.1 is growing, and is being monitored internationally”, the report concludes.

Andreoni: school reopening test

“The decreasing incidence of cases is comforting but Covid continues to circulate and the real test will be in two weeks after the reopening of schools. To date, there has not yet been a real recovery”, Massimo Andreoni, scientific director of Simit, the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases and full professor at the University of Tor Vergata in Rome, told Adnkronos Salute.

“It’s true, the bulletin shows a stability in cases and hospitalizations but it must be said that last week many were still on vacation – explains Andreoni – The data for the next two weeks, however, will tell us what the true impact of the virus is, only then will we be able to talk about the resumption of work and school activities”. According to Andreoni, the “virus continues to circulate and its latest variants have demonstrated another transmissibility. It is worth noting that the new vaccines have arrived and it is hoped that there will be a reversal of the trend towards vaccination which in the last season recorded low adherence”.

It is “conceivable that the start of school activities will lead to an increase in the number of cases which will hopefully remain limited with an impact on hospitals that is not particularly significant but it is essential to get vaccinated” he concludes.