The Covid situation in Italy – in the period from 28 September to 4 October – confirms that the age group in which the highest weekly incidence rate is recorded is that between 80-89 years. The incidence is stable in all age groups, with the exception of range ranging from 0 to 9 years, in which it is slightly decreasing. This is indicated by the weekly Covid monitoring of the control room of the Higher Institute of Health-Ministry of Health that Adnkronos Salute had the opportunity to view. “The median age at diagnosis is 56 years, stable compared to the previous week.”