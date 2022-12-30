The decline in the incidence of infections from Covid in Italy. This is confirmed by the main data from the monitoring of the Ministry of Health-Higher Institute of Health (ISS) control room. “The weekly incidence is decreasing nationwide: 207 per 100,000 inhabitants (December 23-29) against 233 per 100,000 inhabitants (December 16-22)”, underlines the report.

Even the contagion rate (Rt) continues to fall: “In the period 7-20 December, the average Rt calculated on symptomatic cases was 0.84 (range 0.81-0.88), a decrease compared to the previous week and below the epidemic threshold” , highlight the data. “The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization is decreasing and also below the epidemic threshold: Rt=0.87 (0.84-0.90) on December 20 against Rt=0.91 (0. 88-0.94) to 13 December”, specifies the document.

The situation in the Covid departments it’s under control. “The employment rate in intensive care is substantially stable at 3.2% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on 29 December) against 3.1% (survey on 22 December). The employment rate in medical areas nationwide drops to 13.0% (survey at 29 December) against 13.7% (survey at 22 December)”, highlights the report.

And again: in Italy “no region is classified as high risk; five are at moderate risk and sixteen classified at low risk”. “Twelve regions report at least one resilience alert. Two regions report multiple resilience alerts,” reads the report.