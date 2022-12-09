The covid situation in Italy photographed today by the data of new weekly monitoring Iss, The incidence is falling, now at 375 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, the Rt index is also decreasing (going to 1.10 from 1.14), while the employment rate of intensive care (3.4%) and of medical area (14.5%). Five between regions and provinces at high risk, in 10 moderate risk, in 6 low.

INCIDENCE DOWN

The incidence of Covid in Italy is falling. The national figure is equal to 375 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the period 2-8 December, against 386 cases per 100 thousand from 25 November to 1 December, indicates the monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health.