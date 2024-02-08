Covid hospitalizations down 26% in the last week. The detection of the Fiaso sentinel network marks a steep curve in the last two months. In absolute terms, the lowest level of hospitalized patients has been reached since Octoberwhile the peak was reached in mid-December, recalls the Federation of healthcare and hospital companies.

The percentage of those hospitalized 'for Covid' is reduced by 29%, i.e. those who occupy beds in infectious diseases or in medicines with respiratory and pulmonary syndromes related to the Sars CoV-2 infection. The average age of the patients present in hospital is 76 years and all also have other pathologies. Patients 'with Covid', admitted to hospital for other causes but testing positive for coronavirus, recorded a drop of 24% and represent 60% of Covid patients in hospital.

No Covid patientsfinally – highlights Fiaso – registered in intensive care and pediatric hospitals or pediatric departments of sentinel facilities monitored by the Federation.