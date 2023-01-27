New data, all downhill, on the covid in Italy in the weekly monitoring released today by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and the Ministry of Health. Incidence down to 65 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, therefore, but also Rt down to 0.73, employment rate in intensive care units down to 2.1% and that in medical areas down to 6.4%. Furthermore, no region or province is at high risk.

Read also

INCIDENCE – The Covid numbers in Italy continue to improve. “The weekly incidence is decreasing nationwide: 65 per 100,000 inhabitants (January 20-26) against 88 per 100,000 inhabitants (January 13-19)”, underlines the report.

RT INDEX – The Rt transmissibility index this week (January 4-17) “is decreasing compared to the previous week and below the epidemic threshold, equal to 0.73”, explains the report. The transmissibility index based on cases with hospitalization “is decreasing and remains below the epidemic threshold Rt=0.70 (0.67-0.72) on January 17 against Rt=0.78 (0.76-0 ,81) to January 10”, specifies the report.

ADMISSION – Covid ICU admissions increasingly under control. “The employment rate in intensive care is decreasing to 2.1% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health on January 26) against 2.3% (survey on January 19)”, the report continues. Covid hospital admissions also drop: “The employment rate in medical areas nationwide drops to 6.4% (daily survey by the Ministry of Health as of January 26) against 7.9% (daily survey as of January 19)”.

REGIONS – “No Region and autonomous province is classified as high risk. Three are at moderate risk and eighteen are classified as low risk”, continues the report, which adds: “Nine Regions report at least one resilience alert. Three Regions report multiple resilience alerts “.