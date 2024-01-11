There are those who have retired (Massimo Gauls and Gianni Rezza), who ended up from the laboratory to the Senate (Andrea Chrysanti), who is a regional councilor in Puglia (Pier Luigi Lopalco), who writes editorials (Antonella Viola), those who continue to disseminate science and medicine on TV and on social media, like Roberto BurioniMatteo BassettiMaximum CiccozziFabrizio PregliascoMaximum AndreoniWalter RicciardiMaria Rita Gismondo. Then there are those who moved from Spallanzani to the director of Prevention at the Ministry of Health, Francesco Go to. And then there are those who have almost 'disappeared' from the media's radar: Giuseppe Hippolytus, to the Research Directorate of the Ministry of Health; Frank Locatellistill president of the Superior Health Council, and Silvio Brusaferro who left the ISS at the end of his mandate and returned to academic activity.

4 years after the Covid pandemic in Italywhen we learned about the faces and voices of scientific communication, the 'virostars' – how virologists, infectious disease specialists, hygienists, statisticians, microbiologists, immunologists have been renamed in a single cauldron – they have less space on TV and in the newspapers, but they still continue to give opinions and reflections on Covid and the vaccinebut also, given the strong surge in cases, on the flu.

During these 4 years, the experts called to answer all sorts of questions about a new and unknown virus at the beginning of 2020 were also divided on how to contain it, on the infections and then on how to cure it. But if this was predictable because we were exposed to Sars-CoV-2, What sparked controversy were the divisions over the rules adopted to contain the spread of the coronavirus between lockdown, Dad, Green pass, mandatory masks. Here the experts separated into 'factions' between those who agreed with the Conte Government's measures – some newspapers began calling them 'owls' – and those who instead highlighted the critical issues, the latter later becoming the 'optimists' '. The arrival of the anti-Covid vaccine has resolved the differences and launched some of the infectious disease specialists and virologists into a campaign to defend the vaccine against anti-vaxxers and hoaxes. Often also becoming the targets of death messages and threats, as happened to Bassetti and Pregliasco.

An activity that has not experienced a crisis during the pandemic is that of book publishing. Bassetti, record holder, wrote three: 'A lesson to forget', 'The world belongs to microbes' and the latest 'Pinocchios in lab coats'. Gismondo uno: 'Shadows in the mirror. Bioterrorism, infodemic and the future after the crisis'. Burioni, already active before Covid, published 'Virus the great challenge', 'Match point. How science is defeating cancer', 'The formidable feat. Medicine after the mRNA revolution. Then there are Pregliasco with 'Superbugs, a threat to fight', and Galli with 'Gallipedia' and 'A banal flu?', while Crisanti wrote 'Hunting the virus' in 2021. Viola made a different choice: after a more technical essay, 'Dancing in the storm. Journey into the fragile perfection of the immune system ', she has written two books on nutrition: 'Intermittent fasting. All the benefits of circadian nutrition (and the answers to your doubts)', and 'Good food. There is more pleasure in eating well.'