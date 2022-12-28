Mandatory swabs for those arriving in Italy from China: the Italian government is evaluating it given the new wave of coronavirus in the Asian country. In these hours, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci “is evaluating the possibility of having the compulsory rear-end collision for all passengers coming from China. Surveillance and prevention, through sequencing, are essential to promptly identify any new variants that may cause concern and which, at the moment, are not in circulation in Italy”. This was underlined by a note from the Ministry of Health, announcing that this afternoon Schillaci will report to the Council of Ministers on the subject.

The minister, “already from the first news, is following the developments of the new Covid-19 wave in China with the utmost attention – the note details -. Since last Friday he has been dealing with the control room of the Higher Institute of Health (Iss ) for monitoring the progress of the Covid-19 infections”. From Saturday 24 December to today, the minister “carefully followed the outcome of the swabs on passengers arriving at Malpensa from China and recommended the sequencing of all the variants that may emerge from the swabs”. Furthermore, the minister “has been in contact for days with the competent authorities of the other EU states to define shared strategies”, concludes the note.

EU – The European Commission remains “ready” to use the “emergency brake”, the coordinated reintroduction of travel restrictions, should it become necessary in light of the evolution of the health situation in China, even if for the moment the need is not seen . A spokeswoman for the EU executive explains this to Adnkronos, after Beijing announced that from next January 8 it will resume issuing passports for tourist travel, something it has not done since the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commission notes that “the BF7 Omicron variant” of the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus, “prevalent in China, is already present in Europe and has failed to become dominant. However, we remain vigilant and will be ready to use the emergency brake, if necessary. Currently – he stresses – there are no longer any restrictions on travel in force both within and towards the European Union. In October, the Commission had proposed an update of the two Council recommendations on free movement within the EU and on travel to the EU to adapt to the improvement of the epidemiological situation”.

“The restrictions have been lifted – continues the spokeswoman – but an emergency brake has been maintained which could be activated if necessary to reimpose the restrictions in a coordinated way. These updates were agreed by member states on 7 December. It was agreed to return to a pre-pandemic approach to free movement and travel, without any measures related to Covid-19.If the epidemiological situation so requires, measures related to Covid-19 could be reintroduced in a coordinated way and following a person-based approach. But again, there are currently no such measures,” the spokeswoman concluded.