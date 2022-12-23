New data on covid in Italy, today, from the weekly monitoring of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità and the Ministry of Health. Among the main notes, the Rt index which drops to 0.91, the incidence which drops to 233 infections per 100 thousand inhabitants, the decline in the occupation of beds in the medical area (13.7%) and in intensive care ( 3.1%). Furthermore, there is one region at high risk, four at moderate risk, 16 at low risk.

INCIDENCE DOWN – The incidence of Covid in Italy is still falling this week. The national figure is equal to 233 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants in the period 16-22 December, against 296 cases per 100 thousand in the period 9-15 December, indicates the monitoring of the Higher Institute of Health and the Ministry of Health.