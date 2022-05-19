“Slow down the descent of new weekly cases” of Covid. In the last 7 days it was equal to “-14.8% compared to -27.5% the previous week”, notes Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, citing the data of the latest report, relating to the period 11-17 May . The weekly infections “amounted to 244 thousand with a 7-day moving average of almost 35 thousand cases per day”. However, the report records a percentage reduction in new cases in all regions, but ranges from -0.1% in Sardinia to -22.7% in Calabria. Deaths are also decreasing (763 against 842), which mark -9.4% (38 refer to previous periods).

Compared to last week, in 4 provinces there is a percentage increase in new cases (Rimini + 0.4%; Biella + 1.7%; Bologna + 3.2%; Nuoro + 32.7%), in 103 instead one reduction (from -1.6% in Cuneo to -39.1% in Vibo Valentia). The incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants only in 17 Provinces: Chieti (741), Salerno (647), Nuoro (640), Pescara (638), South Sardinia (620), Ascoli Piceno (605), Crotone (603) ), Cagliari (600), Teramo (594), Avellino (588), Oristano (571), Campobasso (571), Benevento (559), Terni (543), Bologna (537), L’Aquila (531) and Fermo (51).

The Foundation’s independent monitoring notes that new cases in the last week have fallen from the previous 286,350 to 243,932. Cases currently positive are also down by about 115 thousand (-10.7%, equal to 967,401 against 1,082,972 last week), and people in home isolation (959,599 vs 1,074,035, -10.7%). Hospitalizations with symptoms decreased by 13% (7,465 vs 8,579, i.e. over a thousand fewer) and intensive care by 5.9% (337 vs 358).