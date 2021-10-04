Today’s Covid Italia bulletin, Monday 4 October 2021, with data, numbers and news from the Civil Protection and the Ministry of Health – region by region – on infections, hospitalizations, deaths. In Italy with the stable Rt index, with the latest ISS data on the efficacy of the vaccine and the start of administration of the third dose, here are the numbers from Sicily in the yellow zone, from Lombardy and Puglia, from Lazio and Campania , from Tuscany and Veneto. The numbers of big cities like Rome, Milan and Naples. The point about vaccines in Italy. The data of the regions:

TUSCANY

There are 131 infections from covid 19 in Tuscany today, 4 October 2021, according to the data and numbers of the Region’s bulletin. 4,401 molecular swabs and 2,723 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 1.8% were positive. There are 4 new deaths: 2 men and 2 women with an average age of 80 years. The hospitalized are 269 (5 more than yesterday), of which 34 in intensive care (1 less).

The new Covid cases, 123 confirmed with molecular swab and 8 by rapid antigen test, bring the total to 283,135 since the beginning of the coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.05% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.1% and reached 269,483 (95.2% of total cases). The currently positive are 6,468 today, -2% compared to yesterday.

The average age of 131 new positives today is approximately 42 years (23% are under 20, 20% between 20 and 39, 37% between 40 and 59, 10% between 60 and 79, 10% have 80 years or older).

The following are the cases of positivity in the area with the change from yesterday (123 confirmed with molecular swab and 8 by rapid antigen test). There are 78,575 total cases to date in Florence (29 more than yesterday), 26,263 in Prato (5 more), 26,763 in Pistoia (19 more), 14,819 in Massa (7 more), 28,867 in Lucca (17 more), 33,226 in Pisa (12 more), 21,002 in Livorno (11 more), 25,697 in Arezzo (6 more), 16,278 in Siena (21 more), 11,090 in Grosseto (4 more). 555 positive cases were reported in Tuscany, but residing in other regions. There are 56 cases found today in the Central Local Health Authority, 44 in the North West, 31 in the South East.

BASILICATA

There are 65 infections from covid 19 in Basilicata today, 4 October 2021, according to the data and numbers of the Region’s bulletin, out of a total of 919 molecular swabs. There is 1 death. 68 people from Basilicata who are cured or negativized. There are 33 (-3) hospitalized in the hospitals of Potenza and Matera, 1 of which in intensive care, while the current positives residing in Basilicata are 1,205 (-4). For the new cases, there was an outbreak in the school environment in Latronico (with 21 confirmed positives).

PUGLIA

There are 64 new coronavirus infections today 4 October 2021 in Puglia, according to data from the latest Covid-19 bulletin. There is a new death. There are 8,021 new daily tests carried out. Currently positive people are 2,593, 150 hospitalized in a non-critical area and 16 in intensive care. Here are the overall data from the beginning of the emergency: 269,102 total cases, 3,725,499 tests performed, 259,713 people recovered and 6,796 deaths.