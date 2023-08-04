So to Adnkronos Francesco Vaia, new director general of Prevention of the Ministry of Health: “First a dl in the Council of Ministers”, which should remove the indication of isolation for the positives
It will be released shortly, perhaps not already on Monday, but “certainly during the week”, one circular from the Ministry of Health with the provisions on anti-Covid vaccination for next autumn-winter. He explains it to Adnkronos Salute Francesco Vaia, new director general Prevention of the dicastery. “The circular – he specifies – it will have to be preceded by a Legislative Decree which should go to the Council of Ministers” and provide, among other things, for the isolation to be stopped for positive people to Sars-CoV-2. Thus, as announced by Minister Orazio Schillaci, the last restriction still in force against Covid-19 will also fall.
