It will be released shortly, perhaps not already on Monday, but “certainly during the week”, one circular from the Ministry of Health with the provisions on anti-Covid vaccination for next autumn-winter. He explains it to Adnkronos Salute Francesco Vaia, new director general Prevention of the dicastery. “The circular – he specifies – it will have to be preceded by a Legislative Decree which should go to the Council of Ministers” and provide, among other things, for the isolation to be stopped for positive people to Sars-CoV-2. Thus, as announced by Minister Orazio Schillaci, the last restriction still in force against Covid-19 will also fall.