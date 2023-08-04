It will be released shortly, perhaps not already on Monday, but “certainly during the week”, one circular from the Ministry of Health with the provisions on anti-Covid vaccination for next autumn-winter. He explains it to Adnkronos Salute Francesco Vaia, new director general Prevention of the dicastery. “The circular – he specifies – it will have to be preceded by a Legislative Decree which should go to the Council of Ministers” and provide, among other things, for the isolation to be stopped for positive people to Sars-CoV-2. Thus, as announced by Minister Orazio Schillaci, the last restriction still in force against Covid-19 will also fall.

The elimination of the isolation of Covid-19 positives, “which is an absolutely old and now outdated norm, is a sign of common sense, a return to complete normality. It took a long time, let’s hope it will happen soon”, he comments Matthew Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino polyclinic in Genoa, regarding the imminent provision which, as early as next week, should decree the end of one of the symbolic measures in the fight against Covid, the obligation of isolation for those who have contracted the virus. “Health Minister Schillaci had already expressed himself in this sense – Bassetti recalls – and Francesco Vaia did well, who has always been very attentive to common sense, as soon as he arrived at the Prevention Directorate to put this step at the top of the agenda” .

As for the circular on the vaccination campaign, “it must be done now that we are in August – he underlines – because public opinion must be prepared for the vaccination that will have to be done in September-October in the frail and elderly, we must avoid the communication errors of the past. I must say that last year some important mistakes were made by the then Minister of Health Speranza, such as the launch of the fourth dose at an absolutely wrong time, with a wrong target because it was said to give the fourth dose to the entire population Today, on the other hand, it is clearly stated that the target of the autumn vaccination booster against Covid-19 is elderly and frail people: this is already a very important first step, it puts a line between those who benefit from vaccination and those who can also make use of it less”, says Bassetti, commenting positively on what should be the indications of the circular on which the director of Prevention of the Ministry of Health is working.

“We must all continue along this line in the coming months too, because the data that saw us among the first in Europe for the first three doses and the last for the fourth dose, demonstrates that the success of the vaccination campaign – the infectious disease specialist says – it is also related to communication”.